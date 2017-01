Floyd Mayweather Claims ‘Tough Guy’ Dana White Used To Carry His Bags

The back and forth between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor has now evolved into a back and forth between Floyd and UFC president Dana White. Many are wondering whether this is a sign a fight between the boxing legend and UFC superstar could actually happen, and at the moment that’s unclear. While Floyd and White have put offers on the table, it still seems like the two are miles apart from any kind of agreement. The general trash talking tone taken by both in outlets like TMZ Sports doesn’t help either.

But while promoting his boxer Baduo Jack in his fight against James DeGale (which ended in an unsatisfying majority draw), Mayweather took a more reasoned tone regarding the negotiations. Well … reasoned for Floyd Mayweather.

“The last time I made $25 million … actually I made more, but the last time I made $25 million was 10 years ago,” Mayweather said in response to White’s even offer of $25 million for each fighter. “I’m not bragging or boasting I’m just telling the truth. I’m appreciative and thankful, $25 million is still great money. But for the last, I don’t know how many years, my guaranteed lowest was like, 32, a little bit over 32.

“Sponsorship money leading up to the Pacquiao fight, that week I made $25 to $30 million. So these are my numbers. They can say, ‘Floyd’s lying’ all they want to. If I was so desperate and hurting for money I would come back.”

And then from there, things got a little personal on Mayweather’s part.