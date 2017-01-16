Floyd Mayweather Claims ‘Tough Guy’ Dana White Used To Carry His Bags

But while promoting his boxer Baduo Jack in his fight against James DeGale (which ended in an unsatisfying majority draw), Mayweather took a more reasoned tone regarding the negotiations. Well … reasoned for Floyd Mayweather.

“The last time I made $25 million … actually I made more, but the last time I made $25 million was 10 years ago,” Mayweather said in response to White’s even offer of $25 million for each fighter. “I’m not bragging or boasting I’m just telling the truth. I’m appreciative and thankful, $25 million is still great money. But for the last, I don’t know how many years, my guaranteed lowest was like, 32, a little bit over 32.

“Sponsorship money leading up to the Pacquiao fight, that week I made $25 to $30 million. So these are my numbers. They can say, ‘Floyd’s lying’ all they want to. If I was so desperate and hurting for money I would come back.”

And then from there, things got a little personal on Mayweather’s part.