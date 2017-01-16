What's Next For Ronda Rousey?

Floyd Mayweather Claims ‘Tough Guy’ Dana White Used To Carry His Bags

#Floyd Mayweather #MMA #UFC
Author Profile Picture
Contributing Writer
01.16.17

The back and forth between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor has now evolved into a back and forth between Floyd and UFC president Dana White. Many are wondering whether this is a sign a fight between the boxing legend and UFC superstar could actually happen, and at the moment that’s unclear. While Floyd and White have put offers on the table, it still seems like the two are miles apart from any kind of agreement. The general trash talking tone taken by both in outlets like TMZ Sports doesn’t help either.

But while promoting his boxer Baduo Jack in his fight against James DeGale (which ended in an unsatisfying majority draw), Mayweather took a more reasoned tone regarding the negotiations. Well … reasoned for Floyd Mayweather.

“The last time I made $25 million … actually I made more, but the last time I made $25 million was 10 years ago,” Mayweather said in response to White’s even offer of $25 million for each fighter. “I’m not bragging or boasting I’m just telling the truth. I’m appreciative and thankful, $25 million is still great money. But for the last, I don’t know how many years, my guaranteed lowest was like, 32, a little bit over 32.

“Sponsorship money leading up to the Pacquiao fight, that week I made $25 to $30 million. So these are my numbers. They can say, ‘Floyd’s lying’ all they want to. If I was so desperate and hurting for money I would come back.”

And then from there, things got a little personal on Mayweather’s part.

TOPICS#Floyd Mayweather#MMA#UFC
TAGSCONOR MCGREGORdana whiteFloyd MayweatherMMAUFC
Author Profile Picture
Ryan Harkness has been writing about mixed martial arts since 2006 for outlets like FOX Sports, Yahoo!, Bleacher Report, Bloody Elbow, and Fightlinker. UPROXX has been kind enough to let him share his thoughts on pop culture as well, mainly on shows featuring the undead.

Around The Web

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 3 days ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 4 days ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 4 days ago 3 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 1 week ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

01.04.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP