Floyd Mayweather isn’t one to shy away from controversy. Just weeks after his predictable super fight boxing win over UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor that included weeks of buildup with enough controversy to last a lifetime, he’s back in the news with another round of questionable comments.

Mayweather has a long and storied friendship with President Donald Trump, and when asked about said friendship in an interview with Hollywood Unlocked, Mayweather chose to defend what might have been the biggest storyline heading into the 2016 Presidential Election. We are, of course, talking about Trump’s infamous comments that surfaced from 2005 that shows the president talking with Access Hollywood host Billy Bush on a bus outside the Days of Our Lives set.

For a refresher, Trump claimed he’s “automatically attracted to beautiful… It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star they let you do it. You can do anything.” Bush would add, “Whatever you want.” Trump continued, “Grab them by the p*ssy. You can do anything.”