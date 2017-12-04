Getty Image

Did Floyd Mayweather go easy on Conor McGregor to drag out their superfight back in August? Floyd has been implying that’s the case since the match went down, and now he’s saying it straight up.

Mayweather started out by trashing Oscar De La Hoya for calling out Conor McGregor, which does seem a bit whack considering De La Hoya tried to start a boycott of Mayweather vs. McGregor because it was a circus that would destroy boxing forever.

“When Oscar de la Hoya, the same one that was talking about me fighting Conor McGregor, he was trying to protest and stop the fight!” Mayweather exclaimed. “Now he’s trying to fight Conor McGregor. Is he a hypocrite or is he back on coke again? That man, that boy still snorting the lines.”