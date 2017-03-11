Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

A boxing superfight betweenFloyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor is still all talk at this point, but it’s turning into some pretty serious talk. The latest from Floyd has him officially declaring his retirement from boxing is over, and it’s over so he can whup Conor McGregor’s butt. Not only did he come out of retirement, he proposed a date for their fight.

“I don’t want to hear no more excuses about the money, about the UFC,” Floyd said ina video released by FightHype. “Sign the paper with the UFC so you can fight me in June. Simple and plain. Let’s fight in June. You’re the B side, I’m the A side. We’re not here to cry about money. I’m tired of all this crying about money and talking about you want to fight. You blowing smoke up everybody’s ass. If you want to fight, sign the paperwork, let’s do it!”

“Today, I’m officially out of retirement for Conor McGregor,” Mayweather continued. “We don’t need to waste no time. We need to make this s**t happen quickly. Let’s get it on in June.”

Floyd, Conor, and the UFC have gone back and forth in the past few months over who the ‘A-side’ and ‘B-side’ in the fight was, or in other words who makes more of the profits from the fight. Floyd has always been an extremely hard negotiator when it comes to getting a bigger cut of his fights. In the end, it was a matter of percentage points that pushed back the infamous Mayweather vs. Pacquiao fight for years.

Is a fight with Conor McGregor being offered on terms the UFC and Conor could agree to? Or is Floyd applying pressure after sending a terrible deal across to the UFC? Over the past couple of weeks,McGregor has done a good job of making it seem like Mayweather was the one holding up the fight.Now Floyd is turning the tables on Conor. Will it work? Will a fight come together in the next couple of days? Who knows, but it feels like we’re closer than ever to his potentially billion dollar fight happening, and this summer too.