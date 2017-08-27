Floyd Mayweather Declares The Conor McGregor Fight Went Exactly According To Plan

#Mayweather-McGregor fight #Conor McGregor #Floyd Mayweather #MMA #UFC
08.27.17 50 mins ago

Showtime

The big Mayweather vs. McGregor fight wasn’t the complete blow out many people expected it to be, with Conor winning a couple of the early rounds before Floyd picked up the pace and battered the UFC star to a ref stoppage in the 10th round. But while we doubt this will take the shine off McGregor’s surprisingly good performance with many of his fans, Floyd Mayweather claims his strategy involved letting Conor win early.

“That was our game plan,” Mayweather said in the ring immediately after the fight. “Our game plan was to take our time, go to him, let him shoot all his heavy shots early then take him out at the end, down the stretch. That was our game plan. Me and my dad talked about it, we wanted him to shoot his heavy shots in the beginning because we know in MMA he fight 25 minutes real hard, after 25 minutes he starts to slow down.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Mayweather-McGregor fight#Conor McGregor#Floyd Mayweather#MMA#UFC
TAGSCONOR MCGREGORFloyd MayweatherMayweather-McGregor fightMMAUFC

What Unites Us

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 2 days ago 3 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 3 days ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 5 days ago 4 Comments
Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

08.16.17 2 weeks ago 29 Comments
It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

08.15.17 2 weeks ago 53 Comments
Why Owning Our Differences Might Just Be The Thing That Unites Us

Why Owning Our Differences Might Just Be The Thing That Unites Us

08.10.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP