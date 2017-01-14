What's Next For Ronda Rousey?

Floyd Mayweather Laughs At UFC’s $25 Million Offer To Fight Conor McGregor, Dana White Responds

#Floyd Mayweather #MMA #UFC
01.14.17 13 mins ago

After months of rumors and smack talk between the two, a fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor may actually be coming together. Reports are now that the fight is in an ‘exploratory’ stage, with all sides beginning to throw out multi-million dollar offers. Yesterday, UFC president Dana White made his bid: $25 million plus an undisclosed cut of PPV profits. When asked by TMZ what he thought of the proposal, Mayweather laughed.

“Aaah, he’s a f**king comedian!” Floyd said, before showing off one of his ridiculously expensive watches as further proof showing how beneath him the offer was.

White gave his own response to TMZ later that night.

