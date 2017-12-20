Joe Rogan Is Saying Dana White’s Serious About A Potential Floyd Mayweather UFC Run

Just when you think you’re safe and away from the circus of media that Floyd Mayweather brings to combat sports, he considers leaving his second retirement for an honest to goodness UFC bout. Of course, his asides at a UFC fight mostly fell on deaf ears when he first mentioned it a few weeks ago on social media, but now talks are supposedly heating up, with Joe Rogan saying that Dana White and Floyd Mayweather are actually looking at a way to get Mayweather in the Octagon.

Floyd has a price, Dana has his, and it looks like these terms are being floated in the undergrounds of MMA insiders: Mayweather has to fight his entire contract out (3-4 fights), and he’ll earn about a billion dollars. What the hell is going on here? First, that social media Q&A:

