Floyd Mayweather Claims He Went Easy On Conor McGregor To Avoid Brain Damage

We’re now one month out from the massively successful Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor boxing superfight, and while Floyd continues to speak fondly of the dancing partner that helped him put another nine figure payday in the bank, he’s also starting to claim he went easy on McGregor.

Immediately after the fight he revealed his plan was to let McGregor take over for the early rounds of their fight and tire himself out. Later he claimed that he barely trained at all for the match and still beat Conor handily. And now he’s saying he would have beaten McGregor down harder but didn’t out of concern for the Irish UFC fighter’s brain.

“He has a career,” Floyd said on the Hollywood Unlocked podcast. “You know, he still has a career. He’s still young. [It could’ve been] very damaging. We have to think about these fighters.”

“Even, like, my uncle Roger,” he continued. “Right now, I just got a call just before I came here. He keeps walking off, wandering off. No one can find him. He ends up in a hospital. So, brain damage … it happens. It happens.”

