The Olympic Channel is gearing up for the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang with a new Foul Play documentary that details a rarely-explored story of the 1936 Olympics in Berlin, Germany.

Foul Play: The Margaret Lambert Story tells the story of a German world-class high-jumper who was set to compete for the Nazis in Berlin. Born Margarethe Bergman, the Jewish track and field star was a world-class Olympian who at the time was living in England.

The politically-charged Olympic games were a huge point of emphasis for Adolf Hitler and the Nazis, and Lambert was forced to return to Berlin to compete. But just days before the Games, she was mysteriously replaced on the team by another competitor.