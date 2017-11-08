Fox Is Bringing A Beloved ESPN Personality Back After Years Off TV

#ESPN
11.08.17 6 mins ago

Over the years, there have been a few television ventures surrounding the concept of sports trivia. With due respect to the other candidates like ESPN’s 2 Minute Drill and Dan Patrick’s Sports Jeopardy, the most beloved of them was ESPN’s Stump The Schwab based on the concept of outwitting long-time company researcher Howie Schwab while sports fans across the country looked on with admiration.

Schwab was always entertaining and clearly brilliant when it came to evaluating the sports world but, since 2013, he has been largely anonymous on the heels of an ESPN layoff. Now, though, Schwab has resurfaced in what appears to be a very prominent role, as FOX Sports announced on Tuesday that he will be serving as the company’s “bracketologist” for the 2017-2018 college basketball season.

Prior to his TV run at the worldwide leader, Schwab was simply the most prominent researcher in the company and he was beloved in that role. Now, he will get to use those considerable talents in breaking down seeding for FOX.

Around The Web

TOPICS#ESPN
TAGSESPNFOX SPORTShowie schwab

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 7 days ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 week ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP