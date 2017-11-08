Fox Is Bringing A Beloved ESPN Personality Back After Years Off TV

Over the years, there have been a few television ventures surrounding the concept of sports trivia. With due respect to the other candidates like ESPN’s 2 Minute Drill and Dan Patrick’s Sports Jeopardy, the most beloved of them was ESPN’s Stump The Schwab based on the concept of outwitting long-time company researcher Howie Schwab while sports fans across the country looked on with admiration.

Schwab was always entertaining and clearly brilliant when it came to evaluating the sports world but, since 2013, he has been largely anonymous on the heels of an ESPN layoff. Now, though, Schwab has resurfaced in what appears to be a very prominent role, as FOX Sports announced on Tuesday that he will be serving as the company’s “bracketologist” for the 2017-2018 college basketball season.

Prior to his TV run at the worldwide leader, Schwab was simply the most prominent researcher in the company and he was beloved in that role. Now, he will get to use those considerable talents in breaking down seeding for FOX.