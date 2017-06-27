Getty Image

The opposite of Congrats Twitter is Layoff Twitter, the slow but steady stream of people saying a particular media company will no longer employ them. ESPN had a series of layoffs that rocked the sports media world, and last week Yahoo Sports restructured its staff as well.

On Monday, reports of big changes at Fox Sports circulated and painted a strange future for the staff that’s left on board after this week’s layoffs.

Here are just a few of the writers and editors who announced they had been let go by Fox Sports this week.