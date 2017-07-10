Frank Mir’s 16-Year Relationship With The UFC Has Come To An End

#UFC
07.09.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

After 16 years and 27 fights, Frank Mir’s UFC career has ended. The 38-year-old former two-time heavyweight champion has been granted his release by the promotion following months of pleading and negotiations following Mir’s positive drug test. Mir has been asking for his release so he can continue fighting outside of USADA’s umbrella of authority and could be looking at a run in Japan, or maybe Bellator (that’s a big maybe).

Even if Mir never comes back to the UFC, and despite going 2-6 in his last 8 fights, he’ll be a first-ballot Hall of Fame fighter. Mir holds a massive amount of records such as the most fights, wins, and submissions in heavyweight division history, as well as the fastest submission in heavyweight division history, and the most first round finishes in UFC history with ten.

