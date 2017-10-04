Getty Image

After a plethora of stops, starts, superfights and leapfrogs across all divisions, the UFC is making the best possible fight in the featherweight division, pitting former UFC lightweight champ Frankie Edgar against featherweight champion Max Holloway at UFC 218. This is good. Most fans probably couldn’t handle yet another interim title or jump to a weight division. Not now. Not after Georges St-Pierre is challenging for the middleweight title in his UFC debut, and Conor McGregor has yet to defend one of his many belts.

Breaking, via @SportsCenter: Max Holloway vs. Frankie Edgar official as UFC 218 headliner on Dec. 2 in Detroit. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) October 4, 2017

Holloway, who finished Jose Aldo in the third round of their UFC 212 war, is on an 11-fight winning streak, while Edgar is on a two-fight run after losing to Jose Aldo for the interim featherweight strap at UFC 200. Edgar is a beast, even at 35 years old, and is the perfect opponent for Holloway’s first defense. Edgar just destroyed young up and comer Yair Rodriguez at UFC 211, and looks to still be in phenomenal shape.

The matchup is interesting because Holloway has yet to take on a truly elite wrestler. If he can defend against Edgar, it continues his incredible streak and truly puts him in the upper-echelon of the UFC pound for pound rankings. Hell, maybe one more defense and the guy can get a superfight, or a rematch with Conor McGregor?