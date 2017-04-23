Your Frozen Hash Browns Might Be Chock-Full Of Golf Ball Pieces

Getty Image

If you have hash browns in your freezer, you might want to make sure you’re not accidentally eating golf balls.

Frozen hash brown enthusiasts in nine states: you might want to make sure their dinner won’t make them choke for reasons other than taste.

McCain Foods USA’s recall notice said the golf balls apparently were “inadvertently harvested” along with the potatoes and chopped up. They say the pieces could be a choking hazard, but no injuries have been reported. The company is recalling 2-pound bags of Harris Teeter Brand Frozen Southern Style Hash Browns in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia and Maryland.

I’ve seen two different media reports about this recall and both of them are five paragraphs long. Neither of them give me the answers I want. How do golf balls get “inadvertently harvested” while collecting potatoes? Just how many golf balls got into the spuds?

And how are there enough golf balls in the harvest to detect their presence anyway? Did a farmer buy an old golf course and start planting potatoes? Was someone hitting chip shots into a potato crop? I have many questions about this incident and it’s unlikely I get answers.

The sad part about all of this is that golf balls are obviously delicious and a nutritious part of a balanced diet. It’s unfair we don’t get this added bonus in our frozen foods just because they’re a choking hazard for *some people.*

Let us live, McCain Foods. We like what we like.