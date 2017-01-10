Falcons Fans Want Future To Sing The National Anthem To Troll Russell Wilson

Getty Image

As you very likely already know, Russell Wilson plays football for the Seattle Seahawks. He is married to Ciara, a professional singer. Prior to their marriage, Ciara was engaged to a rapper named Future and the two of them have a child together. Future is from Atlanta, the home of the Falcons, who host the Seahawks this weekend in an NFL playoff game.

Now that you’ve got all that, some dude thought it would be funny to have Future perform the national anthem before the Seahawks-Falcons game as a joke at the expense of Wilson or to mess with his head.

Petition for Future to Sing the National Anthem at Falcons-Seahawks Playoff Game https://t.co/bNtB62bdo3 — Eddie Huang (@MrEddieHuang) January 8, 2017

The petition has a goal of 1,000 signatures (because that makes it legally binding in Georgia?) and is at 821 as of the time of these keyboard strokes. The explanation of the existence of the petition is written in childlike prose and with code only a linguistics professor (or a millennial) can explain.