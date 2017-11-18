In the wake of the #MeToo movement and the new culture of unmasking sexual assaulters, Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman came forward with her own story of sexual assault at the hands of former US Gymnastic doctor Dr. Larry Nassar. Raisman alleged that the abuse began when she was 13-years-old, and 140+ other women came forward with their own accusations against Nassar. He is currently in Michigan on trial for the serious accounts of abuse leveled against him and awaiting a federal sentence on child pornography charges.
Unfortunately, Raisman’s former Olympic teammate Gabby Douglas decided to weigh in on the allegations, sending out a tweet that read as a serious case of victim blaming, saying “however it is our responsibility as women to dress modestly and be classy. dressing in a provocative/sexual way entices the wrong crowd.” While Douglas deleted the tweet, their teammate Simone Biles screenshot it and sent out a blistering rebuttal.
After Douglas hit send, Twitter was deeply frustrated, tweeting out their disapproval and attempts to educate Douglas on the realities of sexual assault.
