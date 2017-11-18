Getty Image

In the wake of the #MeToo movement and the new culture of unmasking sexual assaulters, Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman came forward with her own story of sexual assault at the hands of former US Gymnastic doctor Dr. Larry Nassar. Raisman alleged that the abuse began when she was 13-years-old, and 140+ other women came forward with their own accusations against Nassar. He is currently in Michigan on trial for the serious accounts of abuse leveled against him and awaiting a federal sentence on child pornography charges.

Unfortunately, Raisman’s former Olympic teammate Gabby Douglas decided to weigh in on the allegations, sending out a tweet that read as a serious case of victim blaming, saying “however it is our responsibility as women to dress modestly and be classy. dressing in a provocative/sexual way entices the wrong crowd.” While Douglas deleted the tweet, their teammate Simone Biles screenshot it and sent out a blistering rebuttal.

shocks me that I’m seeing this but it doesn’t surprise me… honestly seeing this brings me to tears bc as your teammate I expected more from you & to support her. I support you Aly 💕 & all the other women out there!

STAY STRONG pic.twitter.com/CccTzhyPcb — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) November 17, 2017

After Douglas hit send, Twitter was deeply frustrated, tweeting out their disapproval and attempts to educate Douglas on the realities of sexual assault.

Hey Gabby Douglas, 1. Women are NEVER to blame for being assaulted. 2. When your teammate, @Aly_Raisman was being assaulted, she was 15. Not a woman, she was a child. 3. Are children to be blamed for wearing the wrong thing when they are sexually assaulted? cc:@gabrielledoug — Frederick Douglass (@gettinnoticedmo) November 18, 2017

Me seeing Gabby Douglas' tweet about dressing modestly to Aly Raisman as she opens up being molested by the team doctor. pic.twitter.com/Ax9lThGiEi — Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) November 18, 2017

Gabby Douglas, you sweet summer child. The worst, most sexually foul thing any man ever said to me I was at the pharmacy, in the same sweats I had been in for days because I had pneumonia. But please, continue. pic.twitter.com/JgtAKn7Ik0 — Quinn Cummings (@quinncy) November 18, 2017

I remember when people made fun of Gabby Douglas for her hair during the olympics & when white folks tried to say she was unpatriotic for not having her hand on her heart during the anthem & we defended her then she victim blames her teammate who was sexually assaulted. pic.twitter.com/6tiHVeW4ik — Brother Voodoo (@DrTGIF) November 18, 2017

Not only was Gabby Douglas tweet insensitive, she just insulted thousands of rape victims! It's NEVER the victims fault. pic.twitter.com/DLHGgQ6rW9 — Chasing Dreams ✨ (@_tyruhxo) November 18, 2017