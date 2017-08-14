An MLB Pitcher Found Out He Was Traded While He Was In The Middle Of Watching ‘Game Of Thrones’

Sundays are important for a lot of people, as it is the night where some of us sit on our couches in complete silence for an hour while watching Game of Thrones. One such person is relief pitcher Tyler Clippard, who likely won’t forget this week’s episode any time soon.

Clippard started watching this week’s episode, Eastwatch, as a member of the Chicago White Sox. Fast forward a few minutes and Clippard learned he would finish the episode at a later date, because he was traded to the Houston Astros around the time someone made their grand return to the show.

