Getty Image / HBO

We’re now entering week three of our Game of Thrones-inspired MMA tournament, and so far, the matchups in the Winterfell and King’s Landing divisions have played out about as predictably as Jon Jones vs. a baby on roller skates. The wheat has been separated from the chaff, ladies and gents, and let me tell you that there was apparently a lot of wheat in the GoT universe. Or maybe a lot of chaff. I’ve never been great with metaphors.

Anyways, without further ado, let’s get to the matchups in The Narrow Sea Division.

Khal Drogo vs. Davos Seaworth