Mets Star Noah Syndergaard Speared A Guy In The Heart In His ‘Game Of Thrones’ Cameo

#New York Mets #Game of Thrones
08.07.17 44 mins ago

Getty Image

In case you managed to somehow miss it, Game of Thrones got wild on Sunday night with the best episode of season 7 so far. Tucked away in the intense battle scene — SPOILER WARNING: if you’re worried about spoilers, this is where you should probably pull the rip cord and eject from this post now — that had the whole internet talking was a very brief and under the radar sports cameo.

Again, I cannot emphasize enough how there are spoilers coming in this post, so again, go away if you don’t want them. Alright, so here we go. In the middle of the Lannister army, on the spear brigade, was Mets’ star pitcher Noah Syndergaard, aka Thor, who made his small screen debut in the massive battle between the Lannisters and Daenerys’ Dothraki army.

While the Dothraki charged in and did some extremely cool stuff like jump up on their horses like they were surfboards in order to fire arrows at the Lannisters, Syndergaard drew blood by launching a spear through a Dothraki’s heart.

Around The Web

TOPICS#New York Mets#Game of Thrones
TAGSgame of thronesNEW YORK METSNoah Syndergaard

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 3 days ago
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 3 days ago 5 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 6 days ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 7 days ago 13 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 2 weeks ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP