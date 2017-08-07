Getty Image

In case you managed to somehow miss it, Game of Thrones got wild on Sunday night with the best episode of season 7 so far. Tucked away in the intense battle scene — SPOILER WARNING: if you’re worried about spoilers, this is where you should probably pull the rip cord and eject from this post now — that had the whole internet talking was a very brief and under the radar sports cameo.

Again, I cannot emphasize enough how there are spoilers coming in this post, so again, go away if you don’t want them. Alright, so here we go. In the middle of the Lannister army, on the spear brigade, was Mets’ star pitcher Noah Syndergaard, aka Thor, who made his small screen debut in the massive battle between the Lannisters and Daenerys’ Dothraki army.

While the Dothraki charged in and did some extremely cool stuff like jump up on their horses like they were surfboards in order to fire arrows at the Lannisters, Syndergaard drew blood by launching a spear through a Dothraki’s heart.