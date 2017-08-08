Even The NFL’s No. 1 Pick Couldn’t Get Over ‘Game Of Thrones” ‘The Spoils Of War’ Episode

08.07.17 57 mins ago

Getty Image

This week, Game of Thrones gave us an all-time great episode. Without spoiling too much for those who haven’t gotten the chance to watch this week — although you should stop reading if you want to avoid knowing anything about the episode — there were some delightful reunions and a battle at the end that may have been the best in show history. (As always, head here for wall-to-wall coverage of this week’s episode.)

Anyway, among those who watched Game of Thrones this week and had their socks knocked off was Browns defensive lineman and No. 1 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft Myles Garrett. He had a criticism: Garrett wasn’t happy that the show ended with a cliffhanger, which you can read about right here.

