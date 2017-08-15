The ‘Game of Thrones’ Old School MMA Tournament, Round 5: The Incestuous Sixteen

#MMA #UFC #Game of Thrones
08.15.17 5 mins ago

Shutterstock/HBO

Over the past four weeks, we have pitted the greatest list of knights, cutthroats, sellswords, savages, assassins, and undead mutant zombie warriors in Game of Thrones history against one another in an MMA-style tournament to determine who is truly the baddest ass of them all. Eyes have been gouged. Skulls have been crushed. Groin shots have been delivered ad nauseam. It’s been a glorious cacophony of violence with more options to choose from than a Little Caesar’s buffet, and we’ve only just begun.

With the preliminary matchups in the Winterfell, King’s Landing, Narrow Sea, and Wild Card divisions having been decided, the path has been paved for this, The Incestuous Sixteen. You know the deal; bend the knee and pick your winners for the next round below, or refuse and die.

The Night King vs. Benjen Stark aka Coldhands

Shutterstock/HBO

Following a pair of first round routings over Mance Rayder and Ned Stark, respectfully, the half-wight Benjen Stark (aka “Coldhands”) and the full-wight Night King will trade hands in a battle that would almost certainly be sponsored by Lubriderm Daily Moisture were it to take place in the actual Octagon.

Truthfully, I’m not 100% certain that either of these guys could even be defeated in a conventional fist fight, but such is the dilemma that arises when cramming two trending topics into an ill-conceived click grab of an article series. Did I say click grab? I meant work of synergistic genius, and any man who says otherwise shall be burned alive alongside his favorite son!

Around The Web

TOPICS#MMA#UFC#Game of Thrones
TAGSgame of thronesMMAUFC

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 6 days ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 2 weeks ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP