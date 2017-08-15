Shutterstock/HBO

Over the past four weeks, we have pitted the greatest list of knights, cutthroats, sellswords, savages, assassins, and undead mutant zombie warriors in Game of Thrones history against one another in an MMA-style tournament to determine who is truly the baddest ass of them all. Eyes have been gouged. Skulls have been crushed. Groin shots have been delivered ad nauseam. It’s been a glorious cacophony of violence with more options to choose from than a Little Caesar’s buffet, and we’ve only just begun.

With the preliminary matchups in the Winterfell, King’s Landing, Narrow Sea, and Wild Card divisions having been decided, the path has been paved for this, The Incestuous Sixteen. You know the deal; bend the knee and pick your winners for the next round below, or refuse and die.

The Night King vs. Benjen Stark aka Coldhands

Shutterstock/HBO

Following a pair of first round routings over Mance Rayder and Ned Stark, respectfully, the half-wight Benjen Stark (aka “Coldhands”) and the full-wight Night King will trade hands in a battle that would almost certainly be sponsored by Lubriderm Daily Moisture were it to take place in the actual Octagon.

Truthfully, I’m not 100% certain that either of these guys could even be defeated in a conventional fist fight, but such is the dilemma that arises when cramming two trending topics into an ill-conceived click grab of an article series. Did I say click grab? I meant work of synergistic genius, and any man who says otherwise shall be burned alive alongside his favorite son!