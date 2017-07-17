Shutterstock / HBO

Prior to his appearance on season six, Ian McShane incited the wrath of the web by claiming that Game of Thrones had little more going for it than “t*ts and dragons.” With all due respect to Hot Rod’s dad, I think it’s safe to say that the globally-celebrated world created by George R.R. Martin and HBO is much more than that. It’s t*ts and dragons and fighting.

Truly, there’s nary an episode of The Throne Zone that goes by without at least one character being beaten down, bludgeoned, choked, stomped, shellacked, cold-cocked, hammer-fisted, or physically assaulted in one way or another. The more you think about it, the more the battle for the Iron Throne really resembles a high stakes version of an old school UFC tournament (or better yet, a Mortal Kombat tournament), wherein fighters from entirely different cultures with entirely different skill sets are pitted against one another in a winner-take-all battle for supremacy. But if the swords and dragons and black magic demon babies were set aside in favor of some good ol’ fashioned fisticuffs, just who do you think would kick the most Westerosi ass of them all?

It’s a question that has been asked literally TENS of times in the past, and one that we finally plan to answer following last night’s seventh season premiere. Over the next 10 weeks, we’ll be rolling out a March Madness-style tournament consisting of four divisions — The Winterfell Division, The King’s Landing Division, The Narrow Sea Division, and The Wild Card Division — in which 32 of the greatest/most beloved fighters in the Game of Thrones universe have been placed and randomly paired (even our favorite dead ones, because TO HELL with canon).

We shall kick things off with The Winterfell Division. Scroll down, pick your winners, and then spend the next 70ish days arguing about it until the whole thing is no fun for anyone. Got it? Good!

Matchup 1: The Night King vs. Ned Stark