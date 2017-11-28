Eli Manning Gave Up His Starting Job So Geno Smith Can Play Against The Raiders

#Geno Smith #NFL
11.28.17 58 mins ago

Getty Image

The New York Giants have endured a bit of a nightmare in the 2017 season. They started the season 0-5 and Odell Beckham Jr. went down with a season-ending injury. Ben McAdoo is almost certainly a lame-duck coach just playing out the string, and uncertainty looms at quarterback with 36-year-old Eli Manning’s play declining significantly.

And now we’ve reached perhaps the strangest part of the 2017 New York Giants: Eli Manning turning down the opportunity to start so Geno Smith can take over the job. Manning, who has started for New York for years and led the Giants to two Super Bowl wins, announced along with the team on Tuesday that Smith will start against the Oakland Raiders.

If you’re already surprised that the former Jets quarterback was somehow on the Giants roster, you’ll be even more surprised to learn that McAdoo gave Manning the opportunity to start for the Giants. The veteran signal caller actually turned them down to give Smith the opportunity under center.

