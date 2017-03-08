UFC

For a sport with as much face punching and limb breaking as mixed martial arts, it’s a bit strange how much value is placed on hurting your opponent’s feelings. Being kicked in the ear is a professional courtesy, but saying rude things? OH HOW THESE FIGHT TYPES GET STEAMED! (Or kayfabe steamed if it’s all about fight promo.) UFC middleweight titleholder Michael Bisping fancies himself pretty good at talking sh*t. His opponent Georges St-Pierre? He doesn’t think much of the Brit’s gift of gab.

Appearing on The MMA Hour, GSP gave a rather damning appraisal of the xXx thespian’s verbal skills. Addressing their (occasionally belligerent) press conference encounter, the Canadian UFC legend noted that he knows good trash talk when he hears it.