For a sport with as much face punching and limb breaking as mixed martial arts, it’s a bit strange how much value is placed on hurting your opponent’s feelings. Being kicked in the ear is a professional courtesy, but saying rude things? OH HOW THESE FIGHT TYPES GET STEAMED! (Or kayfabe steamed if it’s all about fight promo.) UFC middleweight titleholder Michael Bisping fancies himself pretty good at talking sh*t. His opponent Georges St-Pierre? He doesn’t think much of the Brit’s gift of gab.
Appearing on The MMA Hour, GSP gave a rather damning appraisal of the xXx thespian’s verbal skills. Addressing their (occasionally belligerent) press conference encounter, the Canadian UFC legend noted that he knows good trash talk when he hears it.
“I thought he would be absent from that press conference when it first started and he wasn’t there. And he started yelling at me. You know, there are a lot of guys who are very good trash talkers in this game. Conor McGregor is one, Chael Sonnen is one, he’s an expert. And I always feel like I cannot get into a war of words with these guys, because first, English is not my first language, and I’m just not good at trash talking. I do my talking in the fight. I’m not a good talker, I’m a good fighter.”
“But what I can say is this: I do not believe Michael Bisping is a good trash talker. I believe the best thing he did for me was to talk, because he embarrassed himself every time he opened his mouth. So he did the job for me. I didn’t even have to say anything.”
