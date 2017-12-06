Georges St-Pierre On Defending His Middleweight Belt: ‘I Don’t Think So’

#MMA #UFC
Contributing Writer
12.06.17

Getty Image

It’s never been a sure thing that Georges St-Pierre would continue fighting at middleweight following his 185 pound title fight with Michael Bisping. Even with a clause written into his contract from the UFC that demanded he defend against interim champ Robert Whittaker, many expected him to win the belt and then drop it to return to the 170 pound weight class he spent his entire fighting career in.

Now it sounds like we’re one step closer to that happening. In an interview with TSN, St-Pierre used his strongest language yet to prepare us for the seemingly inevitable vacating of his title.

“We’ll talk about it, but I’m not sure if I compete I will go back at 185,” he said. “I don’t think so.”

St-Pierre is currently suffering from colitis, which is an inflammation of the colon which may or may not be related to his disastrous attempts to put on mass for his middleweight debut at UFC 217. According to his coaches, St-Pierre was throwing up on a daily basis and almost ended up having to pull out of the fight.

Around The Web

TOPICS#MMA#UFC
TAGSGEORGES ST-PIERREMMAUFC

The RX

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

12.01.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 month ago 9 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 month ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 months ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 months ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP