Getty Image

It’s never been a sure thing that Georges St-Pierre would continue fighting at middleweight following his 185 pound title fight with Michael Bisping. Even with a clause written into his contract from the UFC that demanded he defend against interim champ Robert Whittaker, many expected him to win the belt and then drop it to return to the 170 pound weight class he spent his entire fighting career in.

Now it sounds like we’re one step closer to that happening. In an interview with TSN, St-Pierre used his strongest language yet to prepare us for the seemingly inevitable vacating of his title.

“We’ll talk about it, but I’m not sure if I compete I will go back at 185,” he said. “I don’t think so.”

St-Pierre is currently suffering from colitis, which is an inflammation of the colon which may or may not be related to his disastrous attempts to put on mass for his middleweight debut at UFC 217. According to his coaches, St-Pierre was throwing up on a daily basis and almost ended up having to pull out of the fight.