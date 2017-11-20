Watch Multiple Angles Of The Implosion Of Atlanta’s Georgia Dome

#Atlanta Falcons
11.20.17 1 hour ago

Twitter/@Cleveland19News

The Atlanta Falcons have a new home at the state of the art Mercedes-Benz Stadium, leaving behind the Georgia Dome, which until Monday morning, sat vacant next door. The Falcons, Atlanta United, and Garth Brooks have abandoned the Dome this fall, and on Monday the stadium met its ultimate end.

The Georgia Dome opened in 1992 and for 25 years was the home of the Falcons and plenty of other major sporting and entertainment events in Atlanta. The decision to build a new stadium wasn’t surprising, being the way of the sports world now, but the Georgia Dome was still a more than functional stadium that had been renovated fairly recently.

Still, in the modern sports era, building a new stadium is the way to guarantee major events coming to your city. Mercedes-Benz Stadium already has a College Football Playoff national title game, the Super Bowl, and the Final Four over the next three years. So, on Monday, the city bid goodbye to the Georgia Dome with its implosion, which appeared to go off without much of a hitch.

