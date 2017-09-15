Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

After years of negotiations, weight changes and perceived ducking, both Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez have weighed-in, making their fight for middleweight supremacy official. As usual, GGG looked relaxed and trying hard to keep the smile off his face, while the shredded Alvarez had a dark, intense look in his eyes.

Between both men, there are 67 knockouts and one loss, and from what GGG’s trainer Abel Sanchez told us, he expects both men to step to the middle of the ring and start firing immediately. The fight may have taken far too long to materialize, but the fireworks that will be manifested in Vegas tomorrow night will likely make the wait worth it.

Thankfully, both men look to be healthy and in phenomenal shape. The fight will be realized under the best conditions possible (that we know of), and all is well in the boxing world. This feels good after the months of the Mayweather-McGregor circus.

And how about that crowd? They seemed firmly behind Canelo, but seeing that many people for the weigh-in prove that, even though the media seems a bit light, boxing fans are embracing this as one of the most important fights in years. Can this fight be boring? Is it an utter impossibility?