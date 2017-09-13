Getty Image

With just days to go until the barn is set to burn between Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez’s battle for the IBF, WBA and WBC middleweight titles and arguably, the title of pound for pound best, GGG’s wife was due to have their second child. But when Golovkin got the news that his wife was headed to the hospital before his training session in Big Bear Lake, California he made a simple assessment of the situation and said: “Coach, we have a fighting coming up. The baby’s gonna be here whether I’m there or not. We have a fight coming up and we’re gonna concentrate on the fight.”

The man is dedicated.

Golovkin’s trainer, Abel Sanchez, recalled the moment he got the call: “On Friday, he got a call about 12 that she was going to the hospital and I told him to go home but he said, ‘No we are going to train at 3 PM.’” Sanchez continued: “He didn’t leave the gym till six and the baby was born at four. The fight is more important to him.”

Of course, Golovkin isn’t some heartless boxing machine staring down a pair of mitts with pictures of Canelo Alvarez on them — he met up with his wife after his training session was complete, and his wife and new daughter are completely healthy.

Still, you have to admire his work ethic and focus ahead of the biggest fight of his life.

