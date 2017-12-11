Giancarlo Stanton Is Now Officially A Member Of The New York Yankees

#New York Yankees #Miami Marlins #MLB
Associate Editor
12.11.17

Getty Image

Giancarlo Stanton is officially a New York Yankee. It was reported over the weekend that the Miami Marlins were prepared to send Stanton, the reigning National League MVP, to New York in exchange for second baseman Starlin Castro and some prospects. All that needed to happen was for Stanton to waive his no-trade clause and the slugger was heading to the Bronx.

The clause was waived, and on Monday morning, the Yankees tweeted out confirmation that they had acquired the most feared power hitter in baseball.

We also learned that the rumored return for both sides was true, as the prospects in the move were a right handed pitcher and an infielder. Additionally, the Marlins sent the Yankees money to offset some of the 10 years and $295 million remaining on Stanton’s gaudy contract.

Around The Web

TOPICS#New York Yankees#Miami Marlins#MLB
TAGSGIANCARLO STANTONMIAMI MARLINSMLBNEW YORK YANKEES

Best Of 2017

The ‘Psych’ Reunion Movie Is A Reminder That It’s Still OK To Crave Silly Comedy

The ‘Psych’ Reunion Movie Is A Reminder That It’s Still OK To Crave Silly Comedy

12.11.17 2 hours ago
Alan Sepinwall Picks The Top 20 TV Series Of 2017

Alan Sepinwall Picks The Top 20 TV Series Of 2017

12.11.17 3 hours ago 8 Comments
All The Best Folk Albums Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best Folk Albums Of 2017, Ranked

12.08.17 3 days ago
All The Best Electronic And Experimental Records Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best Electronic And Experimental Records Of 2017, Ranked

and 12.08.17 3 days ago
All The Best R&B Albums Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best R&B Albums Of 2017, Ranked

12.08.17 3 days ago
Uproxx Publisher Jarret Myer’s Favorite Albums Of 2017

Uproxx Publisher Jarret Myer’s Favorite Albums Of 2017

12.08.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP