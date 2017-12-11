Giancarlo Stanton Is Now Officially A Member Of The New York Yankees

Getty Image

Giancarlo Stanton is officially a New York Yankee. It was reported over the weekend that the Miami Marlins were prepared to send Stanton, the reigning National League MVP, to New York in exchange for second baseman Starlin Castro and some prospects. All that needed to happen was for Stanton to waive his no-trade clause and the slugger was heading to the Bronx.

The clause was waived, and on Monday morning, the Yankees tweeted out confirmation that they had acquired the most feared power hitter in baseball.

It’s been waiting for you. pic.twitter.com/yaDMQS7Z5S — New York Yankees (@Yankees) December 11, 2017

We also learned that the rumored return for both sides was true, as the prospects in the move were a right handed pitcher and an infielder. Additionally, the Marlins sent the Yankees money to offset some of the 10 years and $295 million remaining on Stanton’s gaudy contract.