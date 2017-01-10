The Giants Reportedly Trashed The Team Plane After They Lost To Green Bay

Reports trickled out that the New York Giants trashed their Delta flight on the way back to New York after losing to the Green Bay Packers in an NFC Wild Card game on Sunday night. Passengers tweeted from the plane that their subsequent overseas flight was delayed hours because the crew had to clean up after the Giants, who returned to New York late Sunday night.
He also made a nice point about proper flying decorum despite a bad sports loss.
The New York Post has some more details provided by Kropf, who was one of a number of passengers to Tweet about the delay.
Join The Discussion: Log In With