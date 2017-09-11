Gilbert Melendez’s Leg Looks Like A Horrifying Sausage One Day After His UFC 215 Fight

#MMA #UFC
Contributing Writer
09.11.17

Getty Image

UFC 215 turned into a really rough night for Gilbert Melendez, who was making his featherweight debut following a surprising 4 fight losing skid at lightweight. Welcoming him to the division was Jeremy Stephens, who caught Melendez with multiple leg kicks that wrecked Gilbert’s shin and left him limping through the rest of the fight to a lopsided 30-26, 30-26, and 30-25 decision.

His leg was so bad that coaches had to convince him to go back out for the third round, a dangerous proposition given how leg injuries can easily turn into knee injuries that leave you injured and sidelined for a year and a half. But according to Gilbert’s wife Keri, he made it through the fight without any permanent damage, which is pretty impressive considering the softball sized lump his leg had developed by the end of the fight. Here’s some photos of the damage from the day after the event:

Around The Web

TOPICS#MMA#UFC
TAGSGilbert MelendezJEREMY STEPHENSMMAUFCufc 215

What Unites Us

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 4 days ago 13 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 6 days ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 3 weeks ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP