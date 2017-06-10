Murthel Groenhart KO’s Harut Grigorian and then gets assaulted in the ring. Protect yourself at all times. Chaos. #GLORY42 pic.twitter.com/LraVpsL8HL — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) June 10, 2017

One of the most egregious late hits in combat sports history was Paul Daley punching Josh Koscheck after the bells rang at UFC 113. It didn’t do much damage, but it led to an everlasting feud between Dana White and Daley, who has been banned from ever competing in the UFC. There have been plenty of other cheap shots, like the famous Heath Herring Kiss Punch.

But this knockout from Glory 42 is one of the most confusing knockouts of all time. Some are calling it a cheap shot, some are saying it’s a late hit, but all we know for sure is that Harut Grigorian was knocked unconscious and had his jaw broken by Murthel Groenhart, who was then instantly attacked by Grigorian’s corner. Here’s another angle of the punch that ended it.

Here’s where it gets tricky: Was it the referee’s fault? Why did Grigorian step away thinking the round was over? Did he receive instruction to do so? Some commenters think he was knocked out on his feet, but that doesn’t really add up. It’s so damn confusing.

Here’s another angle of the cornermen/fans who attacked Groenhart:

One of the craziest things I've ever seen at a fight. pic.twitter.com/ijAdtuF1NL — Todd Grisham (@GrishamMMA) June 10, 2017

Let’s watch the Heath Herring Kiss KO while we contemplate what just happened at Glory 42.