The Next Great Sports Broadcaster Might Be Posting Random Videos On YouTube

Sportscasters have a distinctive sound. There’s something about a classic sports broadcast that somehow indicates to a viewer or listener that they’re watching sports. Those pipes are hard to come by, but maybe it’s not as difficult as you might think.

A man with a golden sportscasting voice has been uploading videos on YouTube for fun. Bob Menery says he’s a comedian and voiceover actor on Twitter, but he might have a career in broadcasting ahead of him. His friends uploaded two videos of him pretending to call sporting events, and they’re both pretty convincing.

