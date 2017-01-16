Watch The Incredible Sequence That Led To The Packers Stunning The Cowboys In An Instant Classic

01.15.17 2 hours ago 2 Comments

You’ll never believe this, but the Green Bay Packers just won a football game because Aaron Rodgers is maybe the best quarterback of all time. Green Bay is moving on to the NFC Championship Game after taking down the Dallas Cowboys, 34-31.

The play of the game was the throw and catch to set up Mason Crosby’s game-winning field goal. Rodgers rolled out to his left on 3rd-and-20, looked like he wasn’t going to have anything, and saw that Jared Cook had gotten open at the last second right up the sidelined. Rodgers, as he’ll do every now and then, flicked his wrist and threw an impossible pass to his tight end to get the team into field goal range. Look at how perfect this throw had to be.

