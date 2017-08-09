Greg Olsen Wants To Give Acting A Try, And He’s Getting Help From Ben Schwartz

08.09.17 54 mins ago

YouTube

Greg Olsen is a huge part of the offense for the Carolina Panthers, but he’s tired of waiting for passes from Cam Newton. He wants to take the spotlight for himself, and he’s trying to find it in a new career: acting.

Olsen starred in a video with Jean-Ralphio himself — comedian Ben Schwartz — as Olsen prepares for an acting audition in Hollywood. Schwartz’s latest venture is the Ducktales reboot, which looks delightful, but he somehow found time while promoting that to help a struggling actor prepare for his big role.

