Georges St-Pierre is back in the UFC. We know that. We also know that he’s going to be fighting Michael Bisping as soon as he’s eligible and USADA has poked and prodded him sufficiently in their 4-month testing pool. What we don’t know about GSP’s comeback, is who’s exactly after Bisping.

We’ve learned through hushed sources that he’s got a plan in mind to become the first-ever three-division champion, and now we have Freddie Roach, GSP’s longtime trainer, somewhat backing up our claims. In this interview with Marcos Villegas of Fight Hub, he expects Conor McGregor to be the final fight of his contract, and thus, the final fight of his illustrious career.

Here’s where it gets a bit confusing: Roach says GSP is on a three-fight contract. We know this is false. But, Roach makes it clear that there’s an escalating murderer’s row of boss fights that GSP seemingly needs to go through until he gets to Conor McGregor:

“The deal we did with Dana, the three fight deal we did, there’s nothing easy about that. We took on three of the toughest guys in the world. We have to win to get to the next step, the next level… The thing is, we went after the biggest and best guy we could. That was the fight that was offered to us through Dana. We all thought about it and we all said ‘yes’ with the last fight hoping to be McGregor. We’d have to cut weight, meet in the middle somewhere. There’s a lot of negotiations that still have to happen to make that happen, but who wouldn’t want that fight.”

So, let’s break this down. GSP fights Bisping, beats him for the middleweight title, then moves down to fight whoever the welterweight champ is. Probably Woodley. After that, he’s either going to have another “money” fight, or he’ll meet McGregor at 155 or catchweight to become the lineal champion of pretty much the entire combat sports world.

GSP told us this last summer:

“I’m 35 years old. I want to choose the best fight, the most exciting fight and the fight that elevates me that will make people remember me forever. The guys I need to fight for that, I need to take into consideration.”

His plan seems like it’s working out, but who is that 4th fight? Hopefully, it’ll be a Diaz.