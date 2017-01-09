Jimmy O. Yang Mourns His Fantasy Football Loss And Talks ‘Silicon Valley’ On ‘Hangtime’

01.09.17 1 hour ago

Subscribe to UPROXX

Going into the latest episode of “Hangtime,” Jimmy O. Yang’s prep included a whopping total of two pushups and watching his fantasy football team take a tough playoff loss thanks to Dez Bryant. Despite only expecting to last about 10 seconds hanging from the uprights, the Silicon Valley actor was a good sport when it came time to face off against Brandon “B Dot” Armstrong.

During what looks like a physically demanding moment spent hanging from the uprights, Yang gave a shout out to Patriots Day and fielded questions about playing Jian Yang on Silicon Valley (while discussing some popular fan theories about his character). He also talked about trying to suffer through the football season as a Rams fan. This all while only letting a couple of expletives fly… on the show. Not during football season. Nobody’s making it through a 4-12 season without dropping f-bombs like bread crumbs at a duck pond every week.

TAGSHangtimeJian YangJimmy O. Yangsilicon valley

Around The Web

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 17 hours ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 1 month ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 6 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 30 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP