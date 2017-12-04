Pac-12 Network

Herm Edwards, who has not coached a football game since he was fired by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2008, was introduced as the new head coach of Arizona State on Monday.

Herm Edwards, who has never been a head coach in college football, was hired to replace Todd Graham, who Arizona State spent $12 million to buyout, only to keep the entire staff in place otherwise and install Edwards to be, essentially, the figurehead of the football program. Arizona State’s official release was bizarre, with them outlining their new model for how the program will be run with Edwards acting as a CEO head coach and recruiting (again, something he’s never really done before!).