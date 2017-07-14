All The Best Moments From The Mayweather Vs. McGregor World Tour Stop In New York

Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather just finished the third stop on their four city World Tour, hitting up the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Things got off to a very slow start with the event not taking place until nearly two hours past the official start time of 6:30PM, but when Conor McGregor did arrive, he did it in style, clad in a massive fur coat with a snake emblazoned on the back. Our words do little to convey the heated exchanges thrown between Mayweather and McGregor over the next hour, so let’s take a look at some of the highlights from the stop:

McGregor’s outfit, a mink coat with a sea monster on the back and no shirt on underneath, was quite the departure from the suits he’s been wearing on the last two stops. Many of his fashion choices have been direct copies of other famous clothing — Conor has ripped everyone from El Chapo to Smokin’ Joe Fraser, so it will be interesting to learn who his inspiration was for this one.

