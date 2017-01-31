Getty/Pepsi

Like many experts, analysts, and fans, Hines Ward believes that the Patriots will win Super Bowl LI. After all, the Super Bowl XL MVP and probable NFL Hall of Fame receiver knows a thing or two about losing to the Pats when it counts, and especially when it hurts the most.

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick defeated the Steelers in the 2002 AFC Championship Game before winning Super Bowl XXXVI, and again in 2005, in humiliating fashion, before New England won Super Bowl XXXIX. Those losses will always sting a little.

“I hated on Tom Brady for so many years, because they beat us in AFC Championship Games and denied me two Super Bowl opportunities,” Ward says with a laugh.

After he retired in 2012 and took a role as an analyst for NBC Sports, Ward was critical of the Patriots during the “DeflateGate” scandal, calling Brady a cheater. This week he’s heading to Houston for Super Bowl LI as a judge on Pepsi’s Game Day Grub Match cooking competition, and Ward has long since changed his tune about Brady. He even eagerly declares that we’re witnessing a man on a mission to take his throne as the greatest QB in NFL history.

“It’s hard to go against Tom Brady,” Ward says with a sigh, as if we’re all just awaiting the inevitable. “I grew up a Falcons fan, so my heart is with Atlanta. The whole thing with DeflateGate, I called him a cheater and whatnot, but air in the ball or not, it doesn’t really matter. The guy is great and has an opportunity to win his fifth Super Bowl – it’s just amazing. No NFL quarterback has ever done that. Terry Bradshaw has won four, Joe Montana has won four.”

“I think if [Brady] goes out there and wins,” Ward continues, “like I’m predicting them to, he’ll go down as the greatest to ever play the game. I can just see him now in GQ magazine, with one [ring] for the thumb, along with his model wife and whole family.”