A Goalie Scored A Brutal One-Punch Knockout Against His Fellow Goalie

Do you even need the context of this fight? It’s a hockey goalie one-punching another goalie in a fight.
Here’s a vertical version of the fight that is a little longer but is a vertically shot video, so it’s a bit of wash.
Goalie fight KO. Cincinnati was on the losing end.. @CincyCyclones pic.twitter.com/Giwu8LIbxU
— patrick (@PeegeRiley) January 12, 2017
Do you even need the context of this fight? It’s a hockey goalie one-punching another goalie in a fight.
Here’s a vertical version of the fight that is a little longer but is a vertically shot video, so it’s a bit of wash.
Holy sh*t pic.twitter.com/owCu7uEAHQ
— Stacey (@slvolks) January 12, 2017
Join The Discussion: Log In With