A Goalie Scored A Brutal One-Punch Knockout Against His Fellow Goalie

01.12.17 46 mins ago

Do you even need the context of this fight? It’s a hockey goalie one-punching another goalie in a fight.

Here’s a vertical version of the fight that is a little longer but is a vertically shot video, so it’s a bit of wash.

