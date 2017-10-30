Getty Image

Home runs are great. Almost everything about them is perfect, really. They even have a great nickname: dingers. That’s just a fun word to say. Go ahead, say it out loud now, wherever you are, even if people are around. They’ll probably just look at you and say “Hell, yeah!” anyway because, again, home runs are great. We should talk about them more. In fact, let’s do that. Let us all do that right now.

Let’s consider the dinger.

1. As with all things related to baseball, there’s something nostalgic about home runs. The crack of the bat. The “ooooo” and “ahhhh” of the crowd as the ball flies through the air. The cheering and organ music and peanuts and parents bonding with children and all the other slightly corny (but also very sweet) stuff that goes hand-in-hand with the sport. You know what I mean. You’ve seen Ken Burns movies.

2. There’s also something very primal and savage about home runs. One man throws a ball as hard as he can. Just over 60 feet away, another man holds a huge stick. When the ball gets close enough, the second man whacks it and sends it flying through the air and over a fence. That’s it. Throw ball, whack ball with stick, ball go so far no one get it. Cavemen could have invented the sport if they’d had more free time.

3. The only thing I can think of that gets close to that level of sports-related personal dominance is getting dunked on during a basketball game. There’s an added level of intimacy to that because it involves going directly over and on top of another person in close proximity. But after you do that — and pause for maybe a second or two to pose in a much-deserved flex — the game picks right back up. With a home run, the umpire literally stops the game so you can jog in a league-sanctioned circle around the person whose spirit you just crumpled up and discarded. For a sport that sometimes trips over itself about unwritten rules and not showing up opponents, this codified humiliation is kind of hilarious.