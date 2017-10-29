Getty Image

When the fourth game of the Houston Astros‘ American League debut came to a close on Sunday, April 28, 2013, at Fenway Park, I was reminded of something WBUR’s Ken Powtak wrote after the third game. “Welcome to the new league, Houston,” he said. “It’s started out just like the old one.”

Sure enough, the Boston Red Sox hammered my old home team, 6-1, to sweep a four-game series that, per Powtak’s comments about the preceding (yet equally devastating) 8-4 loss, was eerily reminiscent of the Astros’ final National League years. In a circular, unsurprising manner, the Astros were still scraping the bottom of Major League Baseball’s endless barrel of stats. These weren’t the same Astros I’d watched almost a decade prior, and considering the difficult move I’d made three months prior from Texas to Massachusetts, it suddenly felt like my favorite pastime was now burying me alive.

That’s not to say the Red Sox or the Astros were directly responsible for my poor life choices in early 2013. I take responsibility for the decisions that led me to that point, just as I was then attempting to take responsibility for deciding to upheave my very livelihood (and future) with a poorly planned cross-country move. (The details aren’t important, but I will say this: moving thousands of miles without any social connections or job guarantees is a bad idea.) Luckily, the opening of that year’s regular season offered me something unexpectedly familiar at a time when what I needed most was some familiarity.

And since the Astros I’d loved since birth were still as disappointing as ever, watching them lose to the Red Sox at Fenway actually felt strangely comforting. I’d seen this drama play out before at other times and in other places, albeit not surrounded by so many fellow New York Yankees haters.