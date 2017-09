Getty Image

After some fireworks, Justin Verlander approved a trade to the Houston Astros on Thursday evening, and the long-time Detroit Tigers starting pitcher will be changing squads for the first time in his career. While that is a significant story in itself, Verlander’s new affiliation was made more interesting by a move…from the Houston Astros mascot.

Two years ago, “Orbit” elected to shoot his shot in the direction of Verlander’s fiancee, supermodel Kate Upton.