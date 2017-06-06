Getty/Shutterstock

While there’s a lot of legitimate questions regarding how competitive a Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor boxing match will be, there’s no doubt that it’s going to make giant piles of money. How much money? Well, probably not as much as Conor McGregor might like. The Irish UFC champion speculated that the bout could be the first billion dollar fight in the history of the world, which would be impressive indeed considering the current title holder for biggest fight, Mayweather vs. Pacquiao, earned an estimated 623.5 million in revenue.

That number comes from ESPN, and they did a similar estimate on how much money Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather will make. Here’s the breakdown:

Ticket sales: $77.1 million

Pay-Per-View sales: $475 million

Sponsorship sales: $22 million

Merchandise sales: $2 million

Betting amount: $30 million

Total: $606.1 million

A little below their estimate for the Mayweather vs. Pacquiao fight, mainly off the lack of juice in betting volume. That’s a result of the fight being so lopsided in terms of odds, with Mayweather a 25-1 favorite. That’s not going to attract many bettors, and even die hard McGregor fans aren’t expected to throw large sums of money at sportsbooks in the hopes their hero can beat the best boxer in the world.