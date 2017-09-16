Getty Image

After years of anticipation, the unified and lineal middleweight titles are up for grabs as Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin (37-0) battle in Las Vegas. Golovkin has 33 incredible knockouts to his name, while Canelo Alvarez (49-1-1) has 37 (and quite a few souls stolen). Few fights have been as hyped as this that should deliver fireworks, but GGG’s trainer, Abel Sanchez, told us that he expects both men to walk forward into the center of the ring and throw bombs.

With Mayweather-McGregor behind us, the boxing world believes this event is one of the best in years, and it should be massively popular on Pay-Per-View, so here’s how you order.

Where and How to Watch

You can order through your traditional cable provider for $69.95 in standard-definition and $79.95 for high-definition.

If you want to stream the fight online, you can purchase it from two different providers:

What Time Does the Main Card Start?

The main card begins on PPV at 8 PM Eastern time. Canelo and GGG should be walking out around 11 PM Eastern time.

The prelims begin at 6 PM Eastern time, and can be viewed below”

Fight Card

Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin

Joseph Diaz vs. Rafael Rivera

Diego De La Hoya vs. Randy Caballero