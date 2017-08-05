Getty Image

Hugh Freeze resigned as the head coach of the Ole Miss Rebels on the heels of information that he used a university-issued phone to call an escort service. While that was far from the only alleged transgression of the Freeze era during his tenure in Oxford, it served as something of a final straw, and now, the embattled former head coach is back in the news because of a connection (albeit one he did not make directly) with a Mississippi strip club.

In short, a strip club near Starkville called The Pony will be hosting a “Hugh Freeze Tribute Party.”

For those unfamiliar with college sports in Mississippi, Starkville is the home of Mississippi State University, and the owner of the club, Jerry Westlund, is a self-professed fan of the Bulldogs. In an interview with Dan Wolken of USA TODAY Sports, Westlund expressed anything but positivity toward Freeze and explained the rationale behind the themed party.