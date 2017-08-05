Hugh Freeze resigned as the head coach of the Ole Miss Rebels on the heels of information that he used a university-issued phone to call an escort service. While that was far from the only alleged transgression of the Freeze era during his tenure in Oxford, it served as something of a final straw, and now, the embattled former head coach is back in the news because of a connection (albeit one he did not make directly) with a Mississippi strip club.
In short, a strip club near Starkville called The Pony will be hosting a “Hugh Freeze Tribute Party.”
For those unfamiliar with college sports in Mississippi, Starkville is the home of Mississippi State University, and the owner of the club, Jerry Westlund, is a self-professed fan of the Bulldogs. In an interview with Dan Wolken of USA TODAY Sports, Westlund expressed anything but positivity toward Freeze and explained the rationale behind the themed party.
Join The Discussion: Log In With