Ranking The Best Playoff Baseball Moments Of All-Time

Ian Kinsler Has Some Questionable Opinions About How Dominican And Puerto Rican Players Were ‘Raised’

03.22.17 18 mins ago

Getty Image

If you’re excited about Team USA’s recent run in the World Baseball Classic, Ian Kinsler is here to temper those good vibes.

Kinsler had some thoughts about “playing the game the right way” in a New York Times article about how much fun the tournament has been to watch.

A lot of that fun has come from Team USA’s run to the finals, but a big part of it is the atmosphere and flair other teams have shown in the games. Most of that fun, of course, is coming from the other teams in the tourney.

But Kinsler says the Puerto Rican and Dominican players are doing a bit too much showing off in these international exhibition games for his liking. He hopes it doesn’t hurt the youths of America.

“I hope kids watching the W.B.C. can watch the way we play the game and appreciate the way we play the game as opposed to the way Puerto Rico plays or the Dominican plays,” Kinsler said. “That’s not taking anything away from them. That just wasn’t the way we were raised. They were raised differently and to show emotion and passion when you play. We do show emotion; we do show passion. But we just do it in a different way.”

