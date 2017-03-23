Getty Image

If you’re excited about Team USA’s recent run in the World Baseball Classic, Ian Kinsler is here to temper those good vibes.

Kinsler had some thoughts about “playing the game the right way” in a New York Times article about how much fun the tournament has been to watch.

A lot of that fun has come from Team USA’s run to the finals, but a big part of it is the atmosphere and flair other teams have shown in the games. Most of that fun, of course, is coming from the other teams in the tourney.

But Kinsler says the Puerto Rican and Dominican players are doing a bit too much showing off in these international exhibition games for his liking. He hopes it doesn’t hurt the youths of America.