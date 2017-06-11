Twitter/@MemphisRedBirds

Minor League Baseball games are quite entertaining to go to for a number of reasons, with the baseball itself sometimes barely cracking the top three reasons to go to a game. The tickets are cheap, the concessions are cheap, and minor league clubs do their best to come up with promotions or events that make it worthwhile to bring the family out to the ballpark.

It’s hard to come up with enough gimmicks to fill the minor league calendar, so not every night can be Star Wars night or another themed night — and sometimes they go a bit too far trying to come up with themes. That means there have to be some in-game activities as well. We’ve all seen these at baseball games over the years, the little between innings contests for gift cards or future tickets or whatever else they have from a sponsor.

My current favorite of these is the “Beat the Freeze” race in Atlanta, which can provide some high comedy as fans try to out race the Braves track star foul pole to foul pole, but the Memphis Redbirds may have a legitimate challenger in the entertainment department.